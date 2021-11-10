Council member receives training award

news release

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized Middlesboro Councilmember Glynna Brown with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“The large number of city officials who take part in our COTC program each year is testament to the dedication they have to their local community,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “We are proud to recognize Councilmember Brown and thank her for serving the City of Middlesboro.”

“As a member of the Middlesboro City Council, I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Middlesboro,” responded Brown. “By attending Kentucky League of Cities training sessions on important city government issues, policies, and procedures, I am more knowledgeable and better informed. We are fortunate to have Kentucky League of Cities staff available to discuss and answer questions regarding issues important to city government.”

The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.