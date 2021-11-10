Clear Creek organizing presidential search team

PINEVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Clear Creek Baptist Bible College has formed a search team to find a successor for Donnie Fox when his presidency of the college ends in December 2022.

Bennie Bush, chairman of trustees at Clear Creek, is joined by Barry Jeffries, pastor of Crestwood Baptist Church in Louisville; Tommy Floyd, associational mission strategist for the Lake Cumberland Baptist Association; Jason Moore, pastor of Okalona Baptist Church in Nancy, and Lynita Brown, retired school teacher in Richmond, to comprise the committee, which was formulated at its October trustees meeting. Also, there is the potential for two non-voting individuals from Clear Creek to be added to give input and advice. Clear Creek’s guidelines call for its executive committee to serve as a personnel committee.

The search committee is scheduled to have its first meeting in early January.

“We want to do our due diligence, coupled with the leadership of the Spirit of God to guide us as a trustee body,” said Bush.

One of the first tasks for the committee will be to establish an email address where applications can submit their names and resumes electronically.

Ideally the committee will have a successor chosen by October, Bush said, to allow time for a smooth transition. The trustee approval of a candidate is the final step in the process of naming a new president.

“There has already been interested expressed to me and Dr. (Todd) Gray (KBC executive director-treasurer),” Bush said. “I know there are individuals interested in that position and praying about it.” There have been no applications received at this time.

“We want to honor each person who applies — we want to treat each with fairness and equity, and let the Spirit of God move accordingly,” Bush added.