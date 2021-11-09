Kentucky passes 10,000 COVID deaths

Kentucky passed another COVID-19 milestone on Monday, with the state’s death toll topping 10,000.

During his update on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an additional 642 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky as well as 26 new COVID-19 related deaths. The governor also announced he intends to hold a memorial for the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.

“Today, we surpassed another grim milestone in our fight against COVID-19 – 10,019 Kentuckians lost,” said Beshear. “My faith teaches me that these are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and their communities. That each time we lose someone – especially this many people – it tears at the fabric of who we are. COVID-19 has been the No. 3 cause of death in Kentucky last year and this year, so far. It’s important that we grieve together, and that we recognize those who have been lost and the families who are struggling with that loss.”

According to the state’s daily COVID-19 report located at https://chfs.ky.gov, on Monday there were 687 individuals hospitalized across Kentucky due to the virus. There were 196 people in ICU and 121 on ventilators. There have been 10,019 COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky as of Monday.

The state’s positivity rate was 5.44 percent on Monday.

Bell County reported an additional 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to the Bell County Health Department, as of Monday there were 49 active individual cases in the county. There were nine individuals hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, with ages ranging from 37 to 81 years of age. There have been 93 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County. The deaths have occurred in individuals aged 23 to 88 years of age, with six of the deaths occurring in vaccinated individuals and 87 non-vaccinated.

The Bell County Health Department also announced on Monday the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Bell County Health Department for children ages 5 to 11. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 606-337-7046 or 606-248-2862.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.