Children’s Christmas contest announced

Christmas is an enjoyable time for all, and extra special for children. This year, Main Street Middlesboro and First State Bank are presenting “What Christmas Means to Me,” a contest which will allow children 12 and under to express their thoughts on the holiday.

Natalie Ely, executive assistant marketing director for First State Bank, talked about the specifics of the contest.

“It’s for all children 12 and under,” Ely said. “They can either write, color or draw, it doesn’t matter which because we know that 5-year-olds are not able to write what Christmas means to them, so they can color or draw an entry.”

This year is the first installment of the contest.

“Joanie (Joanie Beaver, Middlesboro Main Street Director) and I had discussed doing this for Veterans Day,” Ely said. “But we ran out of time. So, we decided to do it for Christmas. It’s a good way to get the community involved and help teach children a little about banking.”

Ely explained all entries must be received by Nov. 24 at the First State Bank facility located at 1820 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY.

“The contest winners will be featured in the Middlesboro Christmas Parade on Dec. 4,” Ely said.

Contest winners will be participating in the Christmas parade by riding on the First State Bank float in the parade.

In addition to riding on the float in the Christmas parade, first, second and third place winners will also receive additional awards. The first-place winner will win $75, deposited in a savings account. The second-place winner will be a $50 savings account, and the third-place winner will receive $25.

Ely explained the savings account winners will need to have their parent or guardian’s consent.

“They will have to have a guardian come in and be on the account with them,” Ely said.

According to Ely, entries can use several different formats.

“They can write a poem about what Christmas means them, they can write a story, they can color a Christmas coloring page or they can draw a picture and turn it in,” Ely said. “We will accept anything and everything they want to turn in.”

Ely pointed out only one entry per child will be accepted.

More information can be found online at https://www.ourfsb.bank/connect/what-christmas-means-to-me-contest.