Martinez, GA- Mrs. Lorraine Arnold Davis entered into rest Sunday, November 7, 2021, she was the beloved wife of the late Carl Marion Davis.

A native of Middlesboro, KY, she lived over half her life in the Augusta-Martinez area. She retired from J.B. White after 31 years of service in the downtown and Regency Mall stores. She shared her love of needlework and baking with friends. She also loved and cared for her two Fox Terrier dogs, Jodi and Jenny.

She is the daughter of the late Charles and Stella Arnold and in addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Georgia Smith of Waterford, MI and Beverly (John) Barrett of Chicago, IL; and brother: Charles Arnold. Survivors include her brothers: John J. (Nancy) Arnold of Gaylord, MI and Harold (Ruth) Gearhart of Waterford, MI; sister-in-law: Jean Arnold; devoted niece: Carolyn S. Wilson of Oxford, MI; among a host of several other nieces and nephews; and devoted friends: David and Dianne Bullard.

A graveside service will be Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Humane Society, P.O. Box 12035, Augusta, GA 30914, or to the American Cancer Society, 2623 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30904.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com