Man charged with meth possession

A Tennessee man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following Middlesboro Police K-9 Rahab alerting on his vehicle.

Lucas Roark, 25, of Harrogate, TN, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police K-9 Officer Nick Capps.

According to the citation, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Roark was operating a 1996 green Toyota pickup which Capps observed displaying an incurred registration plate. Capps performed a traffic stop near the intersection of 38th Street and Winchester Avenue. Roark informed Capps he did not have insurance on the vehicle. Capps asked for consent to search the vehicle, and consent was denied. After Roark and the other occupant exited the vehicle, Capps and K-9 Rahab conducted a free air sniff at the vehicle. Rahab alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. Police located a baggy containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a half a blue pill believed to be Xanax. Roark claimed ownership of the items.

Roark was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates. Roark was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

* Justin Brown, 36, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. Brown was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Marty Stewart, 63, of Kettle Island, was arrested on Friday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a bench warrant. Stewart was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Amanda Turnbill, 31, of Pineville, was arrested on Thursday by Foster. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Turnbill was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Brandon Ledford, 38, of Pineville, was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a bench warrant. Ledford was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Charles Lefever, 63, of Kettle Island, was arrested by Foster on Friday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lefever was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Earl Carroll, 49, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Foster on Nov. 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was also served with a bench warrant. Carroll was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.