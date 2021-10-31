Bell County cross country star Caden Miracle accomplished a goal on Friday that only few others could dream of actually doing: winning a state championship.

The KHSAA Class AA State Cross Country Championship ran on Friday, Oct. 29 at Bourbon County Park in Paris, and what a special event it turned out to be for Miracle and the Bell County Bobcats.

He crossed the finish line with a time of 16:04.67 edging out second-place runner Jake Pyles from North Oldham, who ran a time of 16:06.49 in the 5K race. Miracle became the first male state champion in cross country for the Bobcats in school history Friday.

“Caden is a special kid. He works hard, he races smart, and he’s dedicated. He more than deserves this moment, he’s earned it,” coach Jason Stewart said.

What’s it feel like to win a state title?

“None of it felt real. Running up that last straight not knowing how close anyone was to me was very stressful. I felt completely drained after passing the finish line and it took me a bit to actually comprehend I had just become a state champion,” Miracle said.

Unless they follow cross country, very few people realize the importance of a race plan going into a big meet.

“Normally I go out in the front of my races but I needed to be smarter about this on,” Miracle said. “I was going to go out in front but then stick behind whoever was in front of me. Then on the second-to-last hill, I was going to push as hard as I could up it and see if I could pass them or gain any ground. Then from there just make it to the finish line.”

Stewart said Miracle can execute a race plan.

“The kid’s a wizard with splits, especially during track season. I knew going into the race if he was at the front of the pack or leading it going in that uphill finish at the end it would be his race to win, and the kid got it done,” Stewart said.

Miracle is only a junior and will be looking forward to a big track season and senior year.

“My goals for next season are to consistently run under 16 minutes and hopefully win state again. I’d also like to run some larger races during the offseason to see where I’d rank in them,” Miracle said.