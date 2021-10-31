Patterson honored for outstanding service

Published 12:24 pm Sunday, October 31, 2021

By Staff Reports

Middlesboro Police Officer Floyd Patterson was recently honored by the VFW with a check for $300. Patterson is known to go above and beyond the call of duty by providing extra patrol at the VFW bingo, as well as helping with extra security when needed. Joe Ferguson with the VFW said Patterson is “just an all-around great Middlesboro Police Officer.” Pictured from left are VFW representative Jonathan Allen, Officer Patterson, and Ferguson.

