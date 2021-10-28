Sharon Lee Costanzo Vaughn, 72

Sharon Lee Costanzo Vaughn, age 72, died in her home in Middlesboro on October 26, 2021 after a two year struggle with cancer. Born February 26, 1949 in Middlesboro, KY, she was the daughter of the late Pascal Costanzo Jr. and Yolanda Rice Costanzo. She was a 1967 graduate of Middlesboro High School and a 1972 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Early Elementary Education. Sharon taught in the Middlesboro schools before her marriage in December of 1973.

Sharon was a life-long learner with wide and varied interests. Eager to obtain skill in the things that interested her, Sharon knew her way around a toolbox and typical electrical and plumbing repairs. She learned to play golf as an adult and usually beat her husband when they played. Later in life she enjoyed learning to paint through courses at Southeast Community College. Prior to COVID-19, Sharon also enjoyed years of extensive travel with Bob, her favorite travel companion.

Sharon treasured her family and cherished her many friendships. A natural caregiver, she had a unique way of making those around her feel welcomed. As a lifelong resident of Middlesboro, she was a thoughtful supporter of her community, and had particular compassion for animals and for the mission of Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bob Vaughn; daughters: Lee-Anne and Martha, both of Lexington; sister, Ann Armstrong (Tom) of Louisville; brother, Robert Costanzo (Charla) of Middlesboro; nieces: Danielle Wilson (Andrew) of Lexington and Emily Costanzo of Washington D.C. and great nephew, Walker Wilson.

A private service will be held at St. Julian’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter, PO Box 2534, Middlesboro KY 40965.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Costanzo Vaughn and is entrusted with all arrangements. Masks are required for those who attend.

