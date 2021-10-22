Bell County reports 2 new COVID deaths

Bell County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 87.

According to the Bell County Health Department, there were three new COVID-19 cases reported in Bell County on Wednesday. There were 10 individuals hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, ranging in age from 37 to 79 years of age. All 10 of the hospitalized were non-vaccinated. The 87 deaths occurred in individuals ranging in age from 23 to 88 years of age. Five of the deaths occurred in vaccinated individuals and 82 were non-vaccinated.

The state’s positivity rate dropped to 6.83 percent on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases trend downward.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced via social media outlets on Wednesday Kentucky reported 1,899 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with 52 new COVID-19 related deaths. At least 2,766,458 Kentuckians have been administered one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The state’s daily report located at www.chfs.ky.gov states as of Wednesday that 1,115 individuals were hospitalized due to the virus across the state. There were 321 people in ICU and 207 on a ventilator.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.