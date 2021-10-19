Mrs. Nancy Ellen Gibbons Taylor, born June 18, 1937, entered Eternal Rest on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her loving husband, Arless Taylor, and daughter, Amy Islaub.

Nancy lived on the Hensley Settlement until she was 12 years old. She married the love of her life in 1956, with whom she raised 4 children. She attended church at Pontiac Missionary, Pine Knob Missionary and Young’s Chapel. She was a devoted wife and loving mother.

She was preceded in death by her mother Louannie Gibbons, father Elijah Gibbons, brothers Ray, Otto, H.B., Strugill, General, Lowell, and sister Lorene.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Arless Taylor, daughters Debra Gail Barker (Burton) of Atlanta, MI, Tina Elaine Behrick (Carl Jr.) of St. George, SC, Amy Rasha Islaub (Charlie) of Tazewell, TN, and son Stevie Arvin Taylor (Christine) of Gladwin, MI. Grandchildren: Arlee Barker (Calie) of Alpena, MI, Travis Barker of Alpena, MI, Matthew Barker (Melissa) of Hermansville, MI, Eric Middleton (Maria) of Maryville, TN, David Middleton (Emma) of Tazewell, TN, Courtney Middleton of Tazewell, TN, Nathanial Behrick of Rock Hill, SC, Noah Behrick of St. George, SC, Shauna Chassereau (Michael) of St. George, SC, Nicholas Behrick of Fort Polk, LA, Carl Behrick III of St. George, SC. Great grandchildren: Jayton Barker, Rylend Barker, Delaney Nickell, Vincent Allen, Brantley Allen, Arless Allen, Rhett Middleton, Danny Middleton and Luke Middleton.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 11:00am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Gibbons presiding. Burial will follow in the Cubbage Cemetery, Cubbage, KY.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9050 Executive Park Dr., Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923, and/or Amedisys Hospice, 1423 W Morris Blvd Ste C, Morristown, TN 37913-2975.

Register Book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. For the health and well-being of our staff and the families we serve, we request that social distancing be observed and everyone in attendance wear a mask.