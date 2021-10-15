Phyllis Hardin DeBord, 80

Phyllis Hardin DeBord, age 80, passed away on October 13, 2021, at the Willows at Fritz Farm, Lexington, KY, where she was cared for with love, dignity and respect for the past 1 1/2 years. She was born to the late Arless and Alma Hardin on May 21, 1941, in Rogersville, TN.

Phyllis graduated from Clinch Valley High School and continued to Business School. She became a bookkeeper by trade. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Truman DeBord, on September 20, 1961. They lived in East Tennessee for several years and after many years in the Ministry, retired in Middlesboro, KY.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Arless (Alma) Hardin; her infant sister, Jeanette; her husband, Truman and her Grandson, Justin Younce.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Rick) Younce of Nicholasville, KY; Grandson, Austin (Morgan) Younce, and two beautiful Great Granddaughters Blake and Rowan.

Phyllis was very proud of her family and left behind nothing but wonderful memories of her kindness and never-failing love. She lived her life in support of others. She enjoyed cooking for others and serving as a caretaker for her parents and husband. As her husband served in the Ministry, she was always by his side, visiting families with him or preparing and serving meals. She embodied the compassion of a Pastor’s wife. If you entered her home, you weren’t going to leave empty handed.

Viewing was held on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6-7:30 pm at Milward-Man O’ War, 1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY. Graveside service was held at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Highlands Memorial Gardens in Rogersville, TN, with the Rev. Johnny Parrott officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association. www.milwardfuneral.com

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all local arrangements.