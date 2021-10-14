County reports 13 new COVID cases

Bell County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the county’s active individual case count at 128. There were also 16 new cases reported on Tuesday.

According to the Bell County Health Department, as of Wednesday there were nine individuals hospitalized in locally due to the virus. Those hospitalized ranged in aged from 37 to 79 years of age. None of those hospitalized had been vaccinated.

There have been 82 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County. The deaths occurred in individuals ranging in age from 23 to 88, with four having been vaccinated and 78 non-vaccinated.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday via social media outlets there were 2,380 new cases reported in Kentucky on Wednesday. He also announced 26 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 9,210. The state’s positivity rate decreased to 8 percent on Wednesday. At least 2,747,863 Kentuckians had been administered one of the available COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state’s daily COVID-19 report located at chfs.ky.gov states Kentucky reported as of Wednesday there were 1,365 individuals hospitalized across the state due to the virus. There were 398 people in ICU and 275 on a ventilator.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.