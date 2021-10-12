Pineville Police Department mourns K-9 Link

The Pineville City Police Department announced on Monday the department’s K-9, Link, has died.

According to a press release, the Pineville City Police Department announced a memorial service was held at Arnett and Steele Funeral Home for Link on Monday. Link was engaged in a training exercise with his handler Pineville City Police Officer Brandon Hollingsworth when he died.

The release states Link was involved in multiple operations resulting in the detection and seizure of illegal narcotics during his time at the Pineville City Police Department, and he also assisted other agencies with vehicle searches and the execution of search warrants. Link began his time with the Pineville City Police in January, completing all required certifications and training by April 29. Most recently, Officers Link and Hollingsworth visited Pineville Independent Schools as a part of Gear Up week.

According to a previous report, Link was purchased with funds acquired from money seized in drug arrests made by the Pineville City Police Department. When on duty, Link was transported in a new pickup truck that had been modified with a cooled, well-ventilated space for the K-9. The Pineville City Police Department purchased the vehicle with tax money acquired from alcohol sales at stores and restaurants within the city of Pineville.

A previous report states Link was a Dutch Shepherd. The Pineville City Police Department acquired Link from Morristown, Tennessee, where he completed all the required training to perform his job. Hollingsworth and Link made up the first K-9 unit in the history of the Pineville City Police Department. Link was trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

Pineville Police Chief Kyle Dunn said K-9 Link was an integral part of the Police Department and will be sorely missed.