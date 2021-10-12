Halloween comes to Middlesboro

With Halloween just around the corner folks in and around Middlesboro are getting ready to celebrate the spooky holiday, and the downtown trunk or treat is set to provide the perfect opportunity for children to partake in the Halloween spirit.

The event, sponsored by the Small Wonders Child Development Center, is scheduled for Oct. 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Middlesboro City Hall parking lot.

Tiffany Hall, owner and director of Small Wonders Child Development Center, talked about the upcoming event. Hall partners with the city of Middlesboro to help organize downtown events.

“I started out hosting trunk or treat a couple of years back,” Hall said. “It started out just myself and my staff. We called the mayor (Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson) and asked if we could set up on the city parking lot to do trunk or treat, and it was just us the first year.”

Hall explained since that first year, additional participants have come on board to make the event bigger and better.

“We have reached out to see what other business, schools, and city organizations would like to participate,” Hall said.

According to Hall, the event began as a way for Small Wonders to give back to the community.

“This year, we are going to expand a little bit,” Hall said. “We are tying in with Sew Perfect Studios for Nightmare on 20th Street.”

Debbie Baxter-Hunter of Sew Perfect Studios is partnering with Hall for the 20th Street project.

“She’s going to be with us for Nightmare on 20th Street,” Hall said. “She’s going to have a lot of activities over there for the kids, and we will have trunk or treat.”

Hall said any schools, businesses, or organizations that wish to take part in the event should call 606-269-3084.

“They can call me to make sure they have a spot, because the number of spots is limited,” Hall said.

Hall pointed out that in past years approximately 10 businesses and organizations have taken part in the trunk or treat. This year, she hopes for more participants.

“We’d love to see about 20 businesses come out and partner with us on this,” Hall said.

In addition to the other festivities, Small Wonders is providing inflatables for the children’s entertainment.

“I’ve spoken to Honey Hut, so we’re going to have a food truck there during that time,” Hall said. “She’s going to do her regular food and some sweets, too.”

The city of Middlesboro and the Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand.

“The city of Middlesboro and the Bell County Chamber of Commerce are providing the pumpkin carving,” Hall said. “That will be going on at the same time…there will be free pumpkins to carve, and everything will be set up.”

Middlesboro Main Street will also be involved in the event.

“Middlesboro Main Street is going to host a movie at Levitt Park that night,” Hall said.

Hall said there will also be helium balloons for the children.

“This has been something we started out small with and it’s turned into a larger event,” Hall said. “We really appreciate the city of Middlesboro, because we couldn’t do it without them providing us the parking lot and all the electricity. The street department comes down and they block everything off for us and make sure everything’s cleaned up. We just really appreciate all the help they put into this to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Hall pointed out there will be some COVID-19 precautions for the outdoors event.

“We are asking families to stay with their own party and try to stay 6 feet apart from other families,” Hall said. “Masks are not required but are encouraged.”