10 new COVID cases, 1 new death in Bell County

Bell County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as new cases seem to be on a downward trend.

According to the Bell County Health Department, there were 145 active individual cases in Bell County as of Monday. There were nine people hospitalized due to the virus in Bell County, with ages ranging from 37 to 79 years of age. All nine hospitalized individuals were non-vaccinated. There was one new COVID-19 related death reported in Bell County on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 82. The deaths have occurred in people ranging in age from 23 to 88 years of age, with four being vaccinated and 78 non-vaccinated.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced via social media outlets there were 722 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Monday, as well as 23 new deaths. At least 2,745,220 Kentuckians have been administered one of the available COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. The state’s positivity rate was 8.26 percent as of Monday.

According to the state’s website at kentucky.gov, Beshear said on Thursday the state is currently seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU admittance and ventilator use due to more Kentuckians wearing masks indoors and increased vaccinations.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.