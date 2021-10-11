Fall Frolic 5K returns

For those looking for an activity involving physical fitness this month, the Bell County Extension Office is offering the FCS Fall Frolic 5K on Halloween weekend.

Rebecca Miller, Family and Consumer Science Agent for the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension in Bell County, talked about the event, which will be a 5K run with twist.

“If you’re a runner, a casual walker, family and friends, we want you to join us for our second annual Fall Frolic,” Miller said. “It’s a 5K virtual race.”

The virtual run will take place on Halloween weekend, Friday Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31.

“All you have to do is pick one day during that weekend to complete your 5K,” Miller said. “You will record your time on our virtual finish line.”

Miller explained the virtual finish line is a link which will be posted on the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service’s Facebook page the weekend of the race.

“There’s no registration required, we’ll just post that link the weekend of the race,” Miller said. “Once they complete their 5K, they just go and click on the link and fill out their information.”

The virtual 5K allows participants to complete their run on their own and in their own time if they prefer.

“If you want to social distance you can do that,” Miller said. “You don’t have to do it with a large group or meet with a large group and start at any certain time. You can do it anywhere, anytime, at your own pace, however you want.” Miller pointed out it is up to the individual participants where they complete the 5K, or 3.1 miles.

“It can be completed on a treadmill, in your neighborhood, at a park, you choose,” Miller said.

This is the second installment of the event, which was initially created due to the COVID-19 situation.

“It did have to do with COVID, and people having to stay home and stay healthy,” Miller said. “We wanted to give people a chance to get out where they could social distance and get some exercise.”

The virtual finish line link must be followed and completed by October 31, 11:59pm EDT.

“The first 300 people to complete the Virtual Finish Line will get some sort of UK swag,” Miller said.

The event is free to all.

For more information, go to the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service Facebook page.