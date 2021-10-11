Billie Jo Branham, 65

Billie Jo Branham, age 65, born in Loveland, Ohio on February 22, 1956, passed away on October 9, 2021, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital after eight years of battling breast cancer, with her loving husband by her side, holding her hand. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Curtis Boatright and her sister, Janice Jones. She is survived by the following members of her family: Husband: Fred Branham of Ewing, Virginia Mother: Delia Wilson of Pineville, Kentucky Children: Lonnie Joe Gray of Pineville, Kentucky and Sheryl Ann (Jerry) Fuson of Harrogate, Tennessee Stepchildren: Eric Branham of Morristown, Tennessee and Christia Lord of Knoxville, Tennessee Sister: Sherry (Dwayne) Good of Middlesboro, Kentucky 9 Grandchildren 1 Great-grandchild, with 2 on the way And a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly. Billie retired from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park where she worked as a Maintenance Secretary. While working at the park, she was dispatched out west as resource manager and timekeeper on several wildfire incidents as well as Hurricane Andrew in Florida. The family of Billie Jo Branham will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesboro, Kentucky. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Elder Randall Miracle presiding. Graveside services for Billie Jo Branham will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com. Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements. For the health and well-being of our staff and the families we serve, we request that social distancing be observed and everyone in attendance wear a mask.