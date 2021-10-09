KSP investigate Bell County shooting

Published 8:41 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021

By Joe Asher

News release

On October 9, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a shooting at a residence located off Hwy 221 in the Stoney Fork community of Bell County. Troopers from Post 10 responded to begin an investigation.

KSP can confirm individuals were involved in an altercation when it lead to a one individual receiving a gunshot wound and taken to Pineville Hospital for treatment.

KSP is currently on the scene investigating and will release more information as it comes available.

