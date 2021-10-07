Pineville man charged with theft, meth possession

A Pineville man as facing charges including theft and possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug.

Joshua S. Caldwell, 40, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster on Tuesday.

According to the citation, Caldwell was reported to have been seen stealing at a residence on US 221. While responding to the call, Foster observed Caldwell traveling down KY 66 in a black Chevrolet hauling a heating and air conditioning unit. Foster initiated a traffic stop. A witness stated they had seen Caldwell’s vehicle at the scene. A search incident to arrest located two pipes containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Caldwell was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jessica C. Logan, 39, of Pineville, was arrested by Foster on Tuesday.

According to the citation, Logan was a passenger in a vehicle at a traffic stop in which the driver was involved in a theft. Dispatch advised Logan had an active warrant. A search incident to arrest located two glass pipes. Logan was found in possession of a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Logan was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally served with a bench warrant. Logan was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Carl White, 72, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jacob Quillen.

According to the citation, police made contact with Quillen on Short Street. Dispatch advised Quillen had an active warrant. A search incident to arrest located a glass pipe and a small plastic bag which contained a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

White was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and served with the bench warrant. White was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Tammy Lambert, 37, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.