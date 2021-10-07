Bell County reports 21 new COVID cases

Bell County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with no new deaths reported in the county since Sept. 28.

According to the Bell County Health Department, as of Wednesday there were 335 active individual COVID-19 cases in the county. There were 17 individuals hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, with those hospitalized ranging in age from 21 to 79 years of age. Of those hospitalized, three were vaccinated and 14 were not vaccinated. There have been 79 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County. The deaths occurred in persons ranging in age from 23 to 88 years of age and included 4 vaccinated individuals and 75 non-vaccinated persons.

According to the state’s daily COVID-19 report at chfs.ky.gov, there were 2,696 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday along with 51 new COVID-19 related deaths. The newly reported cases include 660 individuals 18 years of age and younger. As of Wednesday, there were 1,634 individuals hospitalized due to the virus across the state. There were 476 people in ICU and 314 on a ventilator.

Governor Andy Beshear addressed declining case numbers via social media outlets on Wednesday.

“Our cases are decreasing as more and more Kentuckians get vaccinated,” Beshear said. “While we are making progress, we’re still losing too many of our people. Let’s continue to fight for those we love.”

The positivity rate in Kentucky on Wednesday was 9.11 percent.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.