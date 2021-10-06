Safety checkpoint results in arrest

A Middlesboro woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine at a safety checkpoint.

Whitney Brock, 28, was arrested on Sept. 29 by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster.

According to the citation, Brock was a passenger in a car driven by a male when they came to a safety checkpoint on KY 66. The driver told police he did not have insurance and was directed to pull to the side of the road. Consent to search was granted, and a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was located in a purse. A syringe, a glass pipe and a yellow pack containing a Suboxone strip were also located.

Brock was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Cory Ferguson, 29, of Pineville, was arrested on Sept. 29 by Foster.

According to the citation, Ferguson came to a safety checkpoint on KY 66 and could not provide proof of insurance. Ferguson gave consent for a search. Police located glass bottle inside the driver side door. The bottle contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Ferguson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Ferguson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Billy Jones, 36, of Arjay, was arrested by Foster on Sept. 29.

According to the citation, Jones arrived at a safety checkpoint on KY 66 and could not produce a license or proof of insurance. Dispatch confirmed Jones had active warrants and he was placed into custody. A search incident to arrest located a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Jones was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was additionally served with multiple warrants. Jones was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Eugene Miller, 42, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested on Thursday by Foster. Miller was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Miller was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.