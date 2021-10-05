Bobcats win 13th Region middle school boys’ championship

This past Monday, the 13th Region elementary and middle school cross country championship meet was hosted at Lynn Camp Elementary School. The Bell County Bobcats middle school boys left with the boys’ crown winning the championship with a score of 49 points. Corbin’s boys placed 2nd with 60 points and Williamsburg 3rd with 64 points. Bell County’s Nicholas Stewart led the way with an impressive 1st place finish over the 3,000 meter course with a time of 10:33.58. Bobcat teammates Jacob Brannon placed 6th (11:27.15), Reese Arno 7th (11:28.06), Tanner Simpson 12th (12:07.99), Andrew Roy 28th (13:59.22), Eli Knuckles 31st (14:23.63), and Ashton Manis 38th (16:16.79) to help seal the victory.

“This was a huge win for these middle school boys. I’m so proud of them. They all work hard and encourage each other, and this was truly a team effort from these guys. We pulled up Tanner from the elementary squad and he stepped up big for us today, running half of the race with one shoe and still placing 12th. But honestly though, Reese, Jacob, Tanner, Andrew, Eli, Ash, and Nickel brought it today. They all raced hard and came away with the trophy,” said Bell County coach Jason Stewart.

On the girls’ side, Bianca Echeverria was once again the lone Lady Cat in the field for the middle school girls’ 3k race. She placed 20th overall in the field posting a time of 15:26.66.

“Bianca is a such a great kid and runner. She’s one of our new runners we were lucky enough to pick up this season and it’s been great working with her. Can’t wait to see what track season holds in store for her,” Stewart said.

The Bobcats also had some girl elementary runners perform well at the regional championship. In the girls’ race, Emily Langford placed 11th overall in the one-mile race, followed by teammate Aubreigh Green in 24th place.

“These girls have raced so hard this season and improved so much. They have been a pleasure to coach,” Stewart said.

In the boys’ elementary race, Eli Green led the way for the Cats with a 14th place finish, followed by teammates Jonah Slusher in 27th place and Andrew Hoskins in 91st place.

“These elementary boys have been fun to coach this season. They all work so hard and get along with each other. We have some real potential for the future with this group of boys,” Stewart said.