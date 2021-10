Paul Letcher Knuckles

(December 13 1933, Pineville, KY – September 22, 2021, Roswell, GA)

Paul, 87, was a 1953 graduate of Bell County High School, as was his wife of 67 years. He married Fay Etta Roberts from Middlesboro, KY in 1954.

Please view the full obituary and photos at Northside Chapel (Roswell, GA) website: https://www.northsidechapel. com/.

No flowers please. If you wish, you may make a donation to either of two ministries of Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. On the payment page, before you enter your information, please click on “Write A Note” and type “for Paul Knuckles”.

1. New Unto Others Thrift Shop ( http://www.binghamtown.org/ new-unto-others ) OR

2. WMIK Family Christian Radio ( http://www.binghamtown.org/ wmik-radio )