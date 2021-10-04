Kelvin Leon Brooks, 55

Kelvin Leon Brooks, age 55, Middlesboro, KY passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Hazard ARH. He was born on September 3, 1966 in Fort Meade, Maryland, the son of Tom Brooks and the late Phyllis Brooks. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by grandparents, Naomi and Arthur Dean and his grandfather, Pvt. Weslie L Brooks, KIA WWII. He was a devoted Christian, husband, dad, poppy, son, brother and friend. He never met a stranger and was loved my many. He loved spending time with his grandbabies, Nascar races, and hunting deer and turkey.

Kelvin is survived by his wife of 36 years, Thelma Brooks; daughter, Traci (Aaron) McDonald; son, Josh (Reba) Brooks; two very special grandchildren: Ace McDonald and Jayden Brooks; father, Tom Brooks; brother, Tommy (Erica) Brooks; aunts and uncles: Lisa and Steve Baker, Cherri and Johnny Johnson, Jim Brooks, Jerry and Cathy Dean and a host of other relatives.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eric Good and Rev. Tyler Debusk officiating. Music will be provided by Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Chris Crockett, Jimmy Williams, Brandon Burchett, Melvin Nantz, Steve Potter, Steve Edmondson, Nick Hill and Sam Strange. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ernie Womack, Harold Womack, Walter Washam, Tony Fransico and Kenneth Gwaltney. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Poplar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

