Elzie Dewayne Grubbs, 64

“To be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” Elzie Dewayne Grubbs, age 64, of Pineville, KY was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Middlesboro ARH. His love for Jesus and his love and compassion for others will live on in his family and all of those who knew him. Elzie was born June 25, 1957 in Pineville, KY. He was the son of the late Robert and Cassie Simpson Grubbs. He served in the U.S. Army and was a devoted Christian, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a faithful member of Abundant Harvest Church. He was an employee of Lewis Recycling and deeply loved his work family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, PB Grubbs; his sister, Beulah Kennedy and a special friend, Chris Lewis. Left to cherish and honor his memory are his daughters: Carlena (Lucas) Carter, Delilah Hensley, and Paula (Allen) Miracle; grandchildren: Alexis and Blake Marsee, Kaelyn, Chase, and Morgan Hensley, Mitchell and Sydney Miracle; one great granddaughter, Josie Kai Hensley; brothers: Bobby (Ginger) Grubbs, Jimmy (Faye) Grubbs, Wendell Grubbs, and Henry Grubbs and a host of family and friends. The family would like to issue a special thanks to Dr. Kaw, JJ Jones, Joy Goins, Paula Longworth, and the staff of Middlesboro ARH ER department, 1st Floor, RT department, and the ICU, as well as the many who lifted him up in prayer. The family would like to offer visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home. A funeral will follow beginning at 7 p.m. with his Pastor Dale Middaugh and Bishop Custer Watts officiating. Music will be provided by Dale Middaugh, Haylee Meade, Rachel Grubbs, and Old St. Creek Trinity Tabernacle. Graveside service will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. Family and friends will meet at Shumate Funeral Home for the procession to Green Hills Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Blake Marsee, Chase Hensley, Mitchell Miracle, Jimmy Grubbs, Lucas Carter and Allen Miracle. Honorary pallbearers Greg Lewis, Josh Lewis, Ted Wells, and Ronnie Carter. Masks are requested for the safety of family and friends. Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Elzie Dewayne Grubbs and is entrusted with all arrangements. Candle lighting and Guestbook are available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com.