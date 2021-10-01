Police golf scramble benefits Shop with a Cop program

The Middlesboro City Police Department held its second annual golf scramble on Saturday, with dozens of golfers taking part to benefit the Shop with a Cop program.

Event organizer Chris Barnes talked about the origins of the event.

“I started this tournament last year, and we had 36 golfers show up to participate, which was a great turnout,” Barnes said. “This year we almost doubled in size. I could not be happier about that!”

According to Barnes, 64 golfers turned out to take part in this year’s tournament.

“Not only did we meet our goal, we went above and beyond all expectations,” Barnes said. “I can’t express how much we appreciate everyone for showing up and participating.”

The event featured some good food along with golf.

“After the first round of golfers came in and before the second round went out, we had a cookout,” Barnes said. “All the food was provided by Mike Long. The food was great! Not only was the food great, the camaraderie was even better.”

During the meal, more than 20 door prizes were given away, including free dinners, shirts, hats, a free round of golf, and other assorted prizes. More prizes are expected at next year’s scramble.

“The course itself looked great,” Barnes said. “I want to express appreciation to Ronnie Cox, JC Upton, and Johnny Graster for the preparation of the course. It looked amazing. I would also like to say a special thanks to the sponsors, because without them this event wouldn’t be possible, and thanks to Mike Long, Alex Cook, Jerry Shoffner, Bobby Abbott, Brian Redmond, Alicia Slusher, Chris Agee, Dexter Honeycutt, John Brock, and Rita Edmondson.”

This year’s first-place team consisted of J.C. Shumate, Steve Evans, Bethany Evans, and Ryan Birchfield, who walked away with the first-place prize of $500. The second-place prize of $300 went to the team of Mike Coatney, Billy Dean, Jerry Beckett, and Eric Frances. Third-place winners walked away with $200, and included Jamie McCune, Johnny Parks, Tyler McCullough, and Steve Cambron.

Other awards include the longest drive award, which went to Celia Shoffner. The award for closest to the pin on hole three went to Dewayne Barnes, and Travis Muncy came closes to the pin on hole five.