Bell County reports 25 new COVID cases

Bell County reported 25 new individual cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the county’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 5,538.

According to the Bell County Health Department, as of Wednesday there were 21 individuals hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, ranging in age from 21 to 89 years of age. Of the 21 hospitalized, four were vaccinated and 17 were non-vaccinated. Bell County reported one additions COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 77. The deaths have occurred in people aged 23 to 88, with four vaccinated and 73 non-vaccinated.

Governor Andy Beshear announced via social media outlets on Wednesday 3,893 new cases in Kentucky, as well as 82 new deaths.

“Today’s COVID-19 report shows our cases continuing to level off,” Beshear posted. “Unfortunately we are also reporting 82 new deaths emphasizing just how deadly this delta variant is. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors to protect one another. We have a big, bright future ahead of us and we want to make sure everyone is around to see it.”

According to the state’s daily COVID-19 report at www.chfs.ky.gov, as of Wednesday there were 1,995 individuals hospitalized across Kentucky due to the virus. There were 573 people in ICU and 384 on a ventilator.

Kentucky’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 10.05 percent.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hand with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.