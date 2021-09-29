Our nation’s beloved 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, was a native of neighboring Kentucky. But you might not know that he envisioned “a great university for the people of this area” here in the Cumberland Gap. One hundred forty years later, Lincoln Memorial University is the heir of that vision, and we are very proud to wear his name and embrace his legacy.

Nestled in the pristine Appalachian Mountain range, LMU’s main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee, is both scenic and historic. About 55 miles north of Knoxville, Tennessee, we’re perfectly poised to offer a liberal arts education. A main campus full of activities for residential students and 11 extended sites in surrounding areas, LMU provides educational experiences to suit your life. With over 30 academic majors ranging from accounting to wildlife and fisheries biology, success is within your reach.

Most important, LMU is a close-knit community filled with people who care. Students can expect personal attention with an average class size of 14. At LMU, students build relationships that last, and they learn lessons they’ll carry for life.