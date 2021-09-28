Tennessee man faces drug charge

A Tazewell, Tennessee,- man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after police allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua Love, 40, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police on Thursday.

According to the citation, police performed a traffic stop on a black 2008 Nissan operated by Love at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 13. Police located a substance believed to be methamphetamine, multiple syringes, and distribution baggies.

Love was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia (deliver/manufacture), rear license plate not illuminated, failure to dim headlights, failure of non-owner to maintain insurance and no operator’s license.

Love was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Tommy J. Mills, 41, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson on Monday.

According to the citation, Mills was found to be within reach two bags of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Chester Avenue.

Mills was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Jimmy Robertson, 39, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson on Monday.

According to the citation, Robertson was found to be within reach of two bags of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Chester Avenue.

Robertson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Robertson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Melanie Mullins, 25, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Johnson on Monday.

According to the citations, Mullins was found to be within reach of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Chester Avenue.

Mullins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. She was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Mullins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Rebecca Baker, 45, of Calvin, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, and public intoxication by controlled substance. Baker was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.