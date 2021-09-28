7 COVID deaths in Bell County in a week

Bell County has reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday, Sept. 22, with six of those deaths occurring from Friday to Monday.

According to the Bell County Health Department, 26 new individual COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total of active cases currently in the county to 199. As of Monday, there were 20 people hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, with ages ranging from 21 to 89 years of age. Of those hospitalized, four were vaccinated and 16 were not vaccinated. There have been a total of 76 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County, with ages ranging from 23 to 88 years of age. Those deaths included four vaccinated and 72 non-vaccinated individuals.

During his update on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,729 new cases reported on Monday as well as 19 additional deaths. There were 3,171 new cases on Saturday and 1,563 new cases reported on Sunday. There were a total of 68 COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky on Saturday and Sunday.

The state’s website at www.kentucky.gov states Beshear announced on Monday his administration recommends the following Kentuckians who received a Pfizer vaccine series receive a booster six months after their second shot:

• Individuals 65 and older;

• Those living in a long-term care facility;

• People 18 to 64 who are likely to be exposed to COVID-19 at their place of employment;

• People 18 to 64 who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe infection, examples include diabetes, heart, kidney or lung disease or a BMI greater than 25.

“What I want to do is clear up any confusion that’s out there and let you know who can get the boosters,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you are eligible, go get them. There are plenty of vaccine doses out there.”

According to the state’s daily COVID-19 report 2,045 individuals were hospitalized across Kentucky due to the virus as of Monday. There were 617 people in ICU and 399 on a ventilator.

The positivity rate was 10.55 percent in Kentucky on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hand with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom

• Avoid contact with people who are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.