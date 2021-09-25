Horsey receives community service award

Kentucky junior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey received another well-deserved honor when he was awarded the Finn Collier Service Award from the American Heart Association. The award is in memory of Collier, who lost his battle with heart disease at age 7. The award honors children and young adults who support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association.

Late in Horsey’s high school senior season he had to be rushed to the hospital where doctors found a growth on one of his heart valves. He had open-heart surgery on April 8, 2018, and was not sure if he would be able to play football again. Instead, Horsey redshirted in 2018 and has started the last two seasons despite needing surgery on a broken left hand before the 2020 season. He has started 10 of the last 13 UK games.

Horsey has been active in community events in Kentucky through the Lexington chapter of the American Heart Association.

“Kenneth has been an incredible advocate for the mission of the American Heart Association,” Julie Lay, the regional communications director of the American Heart Association said. “Kenneth is an incredible asset to both our organization and our community, and the work he does truly helps us save lives.”

Horsey is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the nation’s top community servant, and the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.