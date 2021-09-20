KSP investigates double fatality in Bell County

On Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8:54 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Bell County 911 for assistance on a single-vehicle collision. The collision occurred on Ky 66 in the Arjay community of Bell County. Trooper Taylor Mills responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates a 2004 Kia passenger car was traveling east on Ky 66 and it veered off the roadway into a ditch line.

After striking the ditch line the Kia overturned ejecting both the operator and passenger. The operator, Michael Collett (48) of Arjay and the passenger, Charles Upton (22) of Arjay both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Bell County Deputy Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced both victims deceased.

Tpr. Mills was assisted on scene by Bell County Sheriff Department, Bell County Coroner’s Office, Bell County EMS, and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. Collision is still under investigation by Tpr. Mills.