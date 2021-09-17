Former Wildcat Duffy not currently on an NFL roster

Max Duffy was an all-American punter at Kentucky and won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter his junior season. However, he did not stick on a NFL roster this year and still is uncertain about his future.

“If you saw me today you would not think I am even working out. I have a bit of a gut,” Duffy said. “I am kicking as much as I can and I am always ready if an opportunity comes. I am just unsure if that will happen.

“I always said I was not quite sure I was up to NFL level. I think I am but I am not sure the NFL coordinators agree. But I am really happy with where I am in my life and just trying to figure out what happens next.”

Duffy and former UK kicker Miles Butler now have a weekly podcast, “Pin It Deep,” the weekly podcast that can be found by subscribing to Kentucky Sports Radio on Apple Podcasts or steam on Spotify.

Two of their first guests were UK lineman Luke Fortner and running back Chris Rodriguez. Coach Mark Stoops has also agreed to join the podcast one week.

“We tell a lot of stories about Kentucky football that you have not heard before but we keep it light hearted,” Duffy said. “We try to tell all of the story. You don’t want to give away anything but we also never want to ruin a story with the truth.

“We are really having a lot of fun with it. It’s good to be connected in some way with the football program so we share as much as we can about the team without giving away too much information.”