Vina (Ayers) Hembree, 86

Vina was saved as a young girl, baptized in the creek behind her home and belonged to Gibson Station Missionary Baptist Church. She believed in serving the Lord and serving her fellow man. Many can attest to her good works and good Christian example.

Vina was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Rachel Ayers; her husband Harry; her son-in-law Armond Miles; and by her siblings Viola Carmony, Hazel Hammock (husband Jack), Gillis Ayers and baby siblings Wheeler and Jerldine.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Miles and Carrie Hembree; her grandchildren Sara Mason, Troy Perry and wife Kirsty, Kimberly Hunt and husband Darin, Mikki Plaster and husband Jamey, Wendy Bunch and husband Jimmy, and Kevin Miles. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren whom she adored: Lane and Libby Perry; Gryffn and Halley Hunt; Dylan, Christopher, Brook and Samantha Plaster; Zoey Mason; Morgan and Tanner Bunch; Cassie, Aliya and Malachi Miles. Vina is survived also by her sister-in-law Bunie Ayers and brother-in-law Bug Carmony. As well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and church family.

Visitation will be Saturday September 18th at Gibson Station Missionary Baptist Church from 12 until 2 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM, with burial in the Hembree Family Cemetery directly after services.

The family prefers masking and social distancing due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Flowers or donations made to Vina’s favorite charities St. Jude Children’s Hospital or MEOC Fuel Fund will be appreciated.

Officiating: Pastor Preston Smith

Singers: Jimmy Barnes, Luenette Smith, Adam Barnes, and Jamie Smith

Pallbearers: Troy Perry, Lane Perry, Darin Hunt, Gryffn Hunt, Jamey Plaster, Dylan Plaster, Christopher Plaster, and Harry Ayers

Honorary Pallbearers: David Bray and Ron Ayers

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements