Middlesboro Board of Education to have special meeting Tuesday
The Middlesboro Board of Education will have a special board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 12 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Middlesboro Board of Education and will be a zoom meeting, 220 North 20th Street, Middlesboro.
KDE to reimburse public school districts for incentives for vaccinated employees
(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will use up to $8.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School... read more