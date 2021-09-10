September 10, 2021

Middlesboro Board of Education to have special meeting Tuesday

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Published 3:10 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

The Middlesboro Board of Education will have a special board meeting Tuesday,  Sept. 14, 2021, at 12 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Middlesboro Board of Education and will be a zoom meeting, 220 North 20th Street, Middlesboro.

Print Article
  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports