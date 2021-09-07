Man faces theft, fleeing charges; Allegedly took $1,190 in goods from Walmart

A Corbin man is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking and fleeing or evading police after allegedly taking items from a Walmart store.

Robert Taylor, 29, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Nick Capps on Thursday.

According to the citation, Taylor placed approximately $1,190 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart and left the store. When police made contact with Taylor, he attempted to flee before being placed under arrest.

Taylor was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Taylor was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jimmy Wyrick, 50, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Thursday by Capps. Wyrick was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less the 8 ounces), drug paraphernalia (advertisement), and tampering with physical evidence. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Wyrick was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Madisyn Jones, 18, of Pineville, was arrested on Friday by Capps. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree disorderly conduct, and tampering with physical evidence. Jones was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Michael Thompson, 61, of Pineville, was arrested on Sunday by Pineville City Police Officer Patrick Brooks. He was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession, and reckless driving. Thompson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• William Patterson, 34, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Friday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). Patterson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Michael Jones, 28, of Corbin, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). Jones was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Tamara Taylor, 22, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police on Sept. 1. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto). She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.