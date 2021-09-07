Lucinda (Cindy) Diana Delph, 65

Lucinda (Cindy) Diana Delph, age 65, of Rose Hill, Virginia was a light to everyone she met. Even through hard times, she always had a smile one her face.

She was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital on November 1, 1955 in Lafayette, Indiana. She married her husband, Bruce Duane Delph on November 24, 1974. The enjoyed 47 years and 10 months of marriage. They moved from Buck Creek, Indiana to Rose Hill, Virginia in 1994. Lucinda worked at DeRoyal for 25 years. She loved her family and her friends. To know her was to love her. Lucinda gained her angel wings on September 4, 2021 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jean Cole; Robert Ruhlander; a son, Clinton Ryan Delph and her two sisters, Sheila Ruhlander and Janet Mayo. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Duane Delph of Rose Hill, VA; father, Arion Cole of Ashland City, TN; her children, Hope Robles (Richard) of Lafayette, IN, Matthew Delph of Ewing, VA, Arion “Thump” Delph (Stephanie) of Middlesboro, KY and Amanda Tolbert (Roland “Flip”) of Dora Alabama; grandchildren, Gabriel, Dakota and Zak Robles, Makensie Long, Brendan and Kameron Delph, Allyssa and Gavin Tolbert; sisters, Lisa Krantz (Kevin), Denise Thompson (Billy) and LuAnn Cunningham (Tim); brothers, Robert and Fritz Ruhlander; one sister-in-law, Terry Skiver (Greg). Lucinda also leaves behind an array of nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Lucinda (Cindy or “Ma”) was the best wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was always her number one priority. She will be so greatly missed here on earth. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral in the Cedar Hill Morelock Cemetery. Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Delph family.