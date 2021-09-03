When God called Edna Stapleton Lambert to her heavenly home on September 2, 2021, her soul rejoiced as Heaven’s Gates opened and she joined her Savior and loved ones in paradise.

Edna’s journey on Earth began in 1932 when she was born to the late Will and Otella Runions Stapleton in the community of Little Sycamore in Claiborne County, Tennessee. Edna was one of eight children, and she now joins four brothers in Heaven—Charles “Toshie” Stapleton, Carl Stapleton, Walter Stapleton and Wayne Stapleton; and her loving husband G. W. “Buster” Lambert.

Siblings left to mourn her passing are Rev. George Stapleton and his wife Faye, Lucille Curran and her husband Richard and Bill Stapleton. Also mourning Edna’s passing is her devoted daughter and caregiver Elaine Bailey and her husband Matthew, whom Edna loved as a son, of Middlesboro, Ky.; son Gary Lambert and his wife Debbie of Barbourville, Ky.; grandson Steven Lambert of Somerset, Ky.; granddaughter Marissa Scent and her husband Jonah and great grandchildren Graham and Grace Scent of Barbourville, Ky.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special caregiver and friend Debbie Green.

Edna attended Ritchie School and Liberty Baptist Church in Claiborne County before her parents moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky when she was 9 years old. Edna often shared happy memories of growing up in Little Sycamore in a three-room house filled with feather beds, an old wood stove for cooking and keeping them warm, and a large dining table. She would say they had few material things, but they had two loving parents and each other. It was during her early years that Edna learned to sing. Her parents sang in the church choir and Edna would sing with the family and later in her church choir, which she so enjoyed for most of her life.

When Edna was 12 years old, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior during a service at East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church, where her father was a deacon and her mother was a member of the choir. Edna was soon baptized and became a member of the church. She enjoyed Sunday School and singing in the church choir. Over the years Edna worked as the Church Librarian, Sunday School Clerk, Vacation Bible School teacher, Hostess Committee member, and Nursery worker.

Edna graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1951 and worked at the National Bank for nearly 30 years. She married G. W. Lambert in 1953, and they shared 46 years together until his passing in September 1999.

Often Edna would talk about how blessed she was, especially being blessed to live in her home that she and her husband built in 1969. Her home was her sanctuary where she held precious memories of family gatherings with the Stapletons and the Lamberts. She and her sister Lucille would host July 4th parties, celebrating their father’s birthday until his passing in 1995 at age 90, and after his death, they held many family reunions in Middlesboro.

In her last year on Earth, Edna enjoyed listening to gospel music, caring for her flower garden, taking car rides, and spending time with family.

Edna will be dearly missed by her friends and family, who celebrate the knowing that she is at peace with her Savior and her loved ones in Heaven. A private family service is planned. Condolences to the family can be posted on the Green Hills Funeral Home website.

Edna was a member of East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church for 77 years. To honor Edna, the family suggests donations to her beloved church—East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1332, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965.

