September 3, 2021

Ray Welch | Daily News

The City of Middlesboro extends a thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the Fourth of July. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one that came out last night to watch our fantastic fireworks,” Mayor Rick Nelson said. “A special thanks to the Middlesboro Police Department and dispatch for traffic control, to parks chair Boone Bowling for working with the fireworks company and getting an outstanding package.” Nelson also thanks the council for appropriating the money for the fireworks show in the budget and also the citizens that came out to support the event with their families. “A special thanks to the fire department for being there as well,” said Nelson. The mayor said he looks forward to next year’s celebration and hopes that it can begin to grow and bring even more people into Middlesboro.

Pineville to host fireworks

By Joe Asher

Published 7:56 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

The city of Pineville is planning a fireworks display on Sunday, having delayed the city’s Fourth of July fireworks.

According to Pineville Main Street Director Jacob Roan, a fireworks display was promised for a future date when the city delayed their Fourth of July Fireworks display. The show is scheduled for 10 p.m. on Sunday and will be produced by Pyro Shows out of LaFollette, Tennessee. The fireworks will be launched from Chained Rock Overlook, with the best vantage points to view the display including the city parking lot in downtown Pineville at the intersection of Oak Street and Kentucky Avenue, the Pineville Hospital parking lots, Pic-Pac parking lot and the Pineville Utilities/Bell Whitney parking lot.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide fireworks for residents of Pineville and surrounding communities. We will be one of only a handful of communities in the Southeastern Kentucky region to display fireworks this Labor Day. We will be anxious to see what kind of turnout we have and could plan to make this an annual event if we see good attendance,” Roan said.

The city had planned to include vendors and live music downtown, however those plans were changed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Bell County.

Print Article
  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports