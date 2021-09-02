Pineville to host fireworks

The city of Pineville is planning a fireworks display on Sunday, having delayed the city’s Fourth of July fireworks.

According to Pineville Main Street Director Jacob Roan, a fireworks display was promised for a future date when the city delayed their Fourth of July Fireworks display. The show is scheduled for 10 p.m. on Sunday and will be produced by Pyro Shows out of LaFollette, Tennessee. The fireworks will be launched from Chained Rock Overlook, with the best vantage points to view the display including the city parking lot in downtown Pineville at the intersection of Oak Street and Kentucky Avenue, the Pineville Hospital parking lots, Pic-Pac parking lot and the Pineville Utilities/Bell Whitney parking lot.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide fireworks for residents of Pineville and surrounding communities. We will be one of only a handful of communities in the Southeastern Kentucky region to display fireworks this Labor Day. We will be anxious to see what kind of turnout we have and could plan to make this an annual event if we see good attendance,” Roan said.

The city had planned to include vendors and live music downtown, however those plans were changed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Bell County.