Dollie (Ellison) Hall, 88, of Middlesboro, KY passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born in Claiborne County, TN on January 8, 1933 to the late James Robert Ellison and Lennie Mae Whitaker. She was a faithful member of East Cumberland Ave Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John V. Hall, her daughter, Rebecca Ann (Hall) Funk, sister Gracie Kidd, brothers, Jimmie and Lonnie Ellison

She is survived by her children: Kathy Hall, Debbie Clark, Thelma (Kelvin) Brooks, and Clifford Hall; seven grandchildren: Dorothy (Michael) Akers, David Funk, Ashley (Josh) Carpenter, Sarah (Steve) Martin, Traci (Aaron) McDonald, Josh (Reba) Brooks, Cody (Leslie) Hall; great grandchildren; Mathew Sparks, Becky Philps, Leeanndra Aker, Brandy Aker, Keely Carpenter, Kyzer Carpenter, Isaac Martin, Gabrielle Martin, Ace McDonald, Jayden Brooks, and Levi Hall; one sister, Glassie Keith; and one brother, William M. Ellison Sr. and special friends Roger(Sharon) Barnett. The Family would also like to thank Deborah from Middlesboro ARH Home Health.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ken Cole officiating.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Dollie Hall and is entrusted with all arrangements.

