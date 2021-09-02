County reports five COVID deaths in two days

Bell County reported a total of five additional COVID-19 related deaths over two days, with four deaths reported on Wednesday and one on Tuesday.

According to the Bell County Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County as of Wednesday stood at 58, with ages ranging from 36 to 88 years of age.

The Bell County Health Department reported 76 new individual cases on Wednesday, with 944 active individual cases in the county. There were 30 individuals hospitalized in Bell County on Wednesday due to the virus, with ages ranging from 23 to 91. Of the 30 hospitalized, 29 had not been vaccinated.

There have been 4,578 cases of COVID-19 reported in Bell County since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 495 new cases reported since Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Governor Andy Beshear announced via social media outlets on Wednesday there were 4,941 new COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as 12 new deaths. Approximately 2,534,200 Kentuckians have been administered at least one dose of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the daily report, 1,560 of the new cases reported on Wednesday were people 19 and under. There were 2,267 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the state, with 644 people in ICU and 410 on a ventilator.

Kentucky’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 13.35 percent.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hand with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.