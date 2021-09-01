Man charged with cutting woman with knife

A man is facing charges including assault after allegedly cutting a woman with a knife.

Daniel Fletcher, 49, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Morgan Justice.

According to the Citation, officers responded to 28th Street and Cumberland Avenue on a report of an assault with a knife.

Justice made contact with a female who stated that she had advised Fletcher she was leaving, and Fletcher did not want her to leave. An altercation occurred between the female and Fletcher during which Fletcher pulled a pocketknife and swung it in the direction of the woman. The woman had a cut on her stomach. The woman left and returned to her apartment. Fletcher was located walking east on Cumberland Avenue.

Fletcher was charged with second-degree assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Shane Hoskins, 36, of Pineville, was arrested on Friday by Pineville City Police Officer Brandon Hollingsworth. Hoskins was charged with second-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Hoskins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Andrew Carroll, 19, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Friday by Middlesboro City Police. He was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with multiple warrants for probably probation violation. Carroll was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Barbara Collins, 44, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins on Thursday. She was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and failure to or improper signal. She was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Barbara Collins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.