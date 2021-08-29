John & Nellie Taylor, husband and wife for 60 years, passed away within four days of each other, in Lexington. John, 80 passed on Aug. 21, 2021, and Nellie, 77 passed on Aug. 25, 2021, following short illnesses; both natives of Pineville. John was born to the now-late Floyd Taylor and Clara Miller Taylor on Sept. 25, 1940, the youngest of five children; Nellie was born to the now-late Pat Partin and Violet Wilder Partin on Sept. 11, 1943, the youngest of three children. They lived in Lexington for the past 27 years, following their retirement as longtime educators at Bell Co. High School and were attendees of Northeast Christian Church in Lexington.

Survivors include their two sons, Mark W. Taylor of Palm Harbor, FL and John B. “Bart” (Katie) Taylor of Plymouth, MI; Mark’s sons, Austin & Blake and Bart and Katie’s children, Ashton & Jaxon; John’s sister, Louise Crabtree; and Nellie’s sister, Freida Mink.

In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by three of John’s siblings, Dr. Paul F. Taylor, Emma Taylor, and Rachel Taylor and Nellie’s brother, Lawrence Partin.

Combined services will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Milward Funeral Directors-Man o’ War/Trent Blvd. Lexington. Visitation from 11am-1pm, Funeral at 1pm. Their burials will follow at Lexington Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Milward Funeral Directors, 1509 Trent Blvd. Lexington, KY 40515.

www.milwardfuneral.com