Lucy Jackson, 95, of East Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Mountain View Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Oaks, KY on July 16, 1926 a daughter of the, Robert Andrew “RA” and Mary Elizabeth “Bessie” Hoskins Cheek. She was a faithful member of Whipple Missionary Baptist Church and she loved her church family as well as her own family. She had been a homemaker and an avid quilter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Johnson “Buster” Jackson; daughter, Brenda Jackson; son, Curtis Jackson; sisters, Minnie, Sophie, Katie, Marie, Hazel, Ethel and Opal; brothers, Virgil, Millard, Bratcher, Clarence and Fred.

Survivors include her children, Faye Shepherd, Charlotte and John Green, Peggy and Joe Harless, Sheila and Tom Weber, David and Joyce Jackson and Richard Jackson; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Claude Cheek and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 28, 2021, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Music will be by Whipple Missionary Baptist Church Singers. Burial will be in Balkan Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family wishes to express thanks and appreciation to her granddaughter, Hope Redmond for the special care and compassion she shared in helping to take care of her grandmother.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Jackson Family.