George Phillip Martin, 88 of Barbourville, formerly of Pineville, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at his home. He was born in Sassafras, Kentucky on November 15, 1932, a son of the late George and Mae Cornett Martin. Phillip was a graduate of Pineville High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from Morehead State University. He was a life benefactor of the National Rifle Association. Phillip was a Boy Scout Master for Pineville Troop 538 and was a Wood Badge Recipient as Scout Master. Phillip was committed to the Pineville High School Mountain Lions and a dedicated University of Kentucky Wildcat fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Mills Martin and his sister, Gwen Bailey.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Leigh Powell Martin; children and their spouses, George Phillip, Jr. and Bridgett Martin, Dr. Jeanne Martin and Rupert Sherratt, and John Sheridan and Robyn Martin; grandchildren, Nicholas Martin, Caitlyn Martin, Peter Martin (Jana), and Madeleine Sherratt; brother, Sam Martin; and sister, Margaret Ann Martin and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Eye presiding. Music was by provided by Bob Martin. Burial was in the Pineville Memorial Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Burial was in the Pineville Memorial Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.