Tennessee man charged with drug trafficking

A Tazewell, Tennessee, man is facing charges including drug trafficking after police allegedly found him in possession of hydrocodone tablets.

Kyler Raines, 21, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to a press release, police responded to 20th Street and Cumberland Avenue to check out a disturbance.

Johnson and Middlesboro City Police Officer Dakota Torstrick managed to approach Raines on the Middlesboro City Police Department’s golf cart without being noticed by Raines. Raines was found in possession of a clear plastic bag containing 19 yellow tablets marked V3601 believed to be hydrocodone. The tablets will be sent to the Kentucky State Police lab for positive identification.

Raines was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and served with a bench warrant. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jason Elliott, 42, of Arjay, was arrested on Aug. 17 by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sidney Wagner.

According to the citation, KSP received a call stating Elliott along with other individuals was trespassing on private property. Upon making contact with Elliott, who has a previous felony conviction, Wagner observed a shotgun and a handgun.

Elliot was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal littering. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Leslie Willis, 33, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Chris Barnes.

Willis was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Christopher Carrol, 44, was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Carrol was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Travis Middleton, 41, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Middleton was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Johnny Reynolds, 44, of Pineville, was arrested on Friday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster.

Reynolds was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree fleeing of evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, abandonment of a minor, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Reynolds was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Michael McAmanaway, 62, was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to wear seat belts. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.