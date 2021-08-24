County reports four new COVID deaths; Local cases on the rise

The Bell County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 51.

The Bell County Health Department reported 56 new individual cases on Monday. There were 532 active individual cases in the county, with 15 people hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus.

According to the state’s website at https://kentucky.gov, on Monday Governor Andy Beshear reported a record number of Kentucky residents hospitalized, in ICU and on ventilators due to COVID-19.

Beshear announced 2,596 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 17 new COVID-19 related deaths. There were 1,893 individuals hospitalized across the state due to the virus, with 529 people in ICU and 301 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate on Monday stood at 12.87 percent.

Beshear announced that due to the record number of patients and a decreased pool of licensed health care providers, he is submitting a request to FEMA for additional health care professionals to aid where Kentucky is most in need.

We’ve requested eight teams that include eight registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants per team.

We’ve also requested two EMS strike teams, which include personnel and trucks,” said Beshear. “Our hospitals need this support, and we will do what it takes to make it happen. Until then, we need everyone to wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated. We hope FEMA will approve this request quickly.”

If federal approval is received, medical teams will support St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center, Saint Joseph London, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Baptist Health Hardin.

Beshear also signed a proclamation recognizing the beginning of Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week in Kentucky.

“Despite the challenges, our health care heroes are doing what they always do: Providing the best, most compassionate care possible to Kentuckians in need,” said Gov. Beshear. “But they need our help now, and the work they’ve been doing for us all deserves to be respected and supported in every way we can.”

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19:

• Wash hand with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.