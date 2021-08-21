Magwood has big dreams for his UK career

Chauncey Magwood has big dreams for his football career at Kentucky and should after what he did at Lee County High School in Georgia. He had to move to quarterback his senior season but was still ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 receivers by both ESPN and Rivals.com.

He threw for 938 yards and 12 scores in 2020 and also ran for 643 yards and six scores as a senior. He even managed to catch 11 passes for 141 yards and two more scores. He caught 53 passes for 700 yards and 10 scores as a junior, had 68 catches for 958 yards and seven scores in 2019, and even had 33 catches for 388 yards as a freshman.

But he also headed to UK with the dream of being an engineer and had plans to major in engineering.

“I had to switch my major. I am into construction and I had to switch because they did not have mechanical engineering,” the freshman receiver said. “That other engineering (civil) is not what I wanted and I didn’t want to struggle my first year of college.

“I switched to business and my counselor told me I could turn that into engineering or whatever else I wanted to do. I have a lot of things in my mind I want to do besides engineering, so I am sure it will eventually work out just fine.”