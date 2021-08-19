Centre assistant says UK fans will love Fredrick
New Centre College assistant basketball coach Mark Schult has worked a camp for former Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein.
Schult was also captain of Covington Catholic’s 2014 state championship team. That’s the same team Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick, a transfer from Iowa, helped win the state title again in 2018.
Schult knows Fredrick and knows he will be a good fit for Kentucky and the UK fan base.
“I think they are going to love him,” Schult said. “He is a sharpshooter. He has really picked up his game decision-making and defense. I think he will be a big name for BBN.
“He is a worker. Those are guys who succeed. He is also the nicest guy you can find. We have worked a camp or two together and he’s great. I hope to get a chance to see him play.”
Kentucky did play Centre College in a 2017-18 preseason exhibition game.
“I know that was a great experience for Centre and if that worked out while CJ was there, then obviously I would be all for that,” Schult said.
Cummings moves to tight end for Cats
Kentucky has moved 6-3, 228-pound Izayah Cummings from receiver to tight end to help offset the season-ending injury to Brenden... read more